Edinburgh's Cowgate closed and residents evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze on the Cowgate which broke out at around 4pm on Monday, May 12.
A video taken from the scene shows smoke billowing from a building with the surrounding area cordoned off. An eye witness said fire crews were stationed outside the OX184 bar and residents have been ‘evacuated from the adjoining tenements’. There are no reported casualties.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the Cowgate on Monday, May 12. The spokesman said four vehicles and a height appliance were sent to tackle the fire. Surrounding streets remained closed and police are advising the public to avoid the area.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters in Edinburgh are at a commercial building fire in Cowgate, which is closed from the junction of Guthrie Street to Blair Street. Those living or working nearby are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed at Grassmarket following a report of a building fire which was reported around 4.20pm on Monday, May 12. Guthrie Street at Chamber Street is also closed.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”