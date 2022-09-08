Edinburgh road closed as firefighters tackle blaze inside flat in Fountainbridge
An Edinburgh road was closed, following a blaze inside a tenement flat in Fountainbridge.
Firefighters rushed to a property on Upper Grove Place, after the alarm was raised just before 9am this morning (September 8).
Four appliances and one height appliance were sent to tackle the fire, which has now been extinguished. Fire crews are still working to make the area safe.
A large police presence was also seen on the scene, and nearby Grove Street was closed by officers.
As of yet, it is unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.52am on Thursday, 8 September to reports of a dwelling fire on Upper Grove Place, Edinburgh.
“Four appliances were immediately mobilised and one height vehicle to the incident. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and one appliance remains on scene to ensure the area is made safe."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:"Around 9.20 am on Thursday, 8 September, police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue with road closures following a non-suspicious fire on Upper Grove Place in Edinburgh.”