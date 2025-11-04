Scotland obliterated USA at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium last week – but this Saturday will be a tougher test when the All Blacks arrive in the capital.

The Scotland squad will take on New Zealand at home on Saturday, November 8, in front of a sold-out crowd – with nearly 70,000 rugby fans making their way to the stadium.

Kick off is set for 3.10pm on Saturday and a number of road closures and bus diversions will be in place on the day.

Scotland take on New Zealand at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 8 | SNS Group / SRU

Edinburgh road closures

Between 12.10pm and 7.10pm

Riversdale Crescent, Riversdale Road, Riversdale Grove, Belmont Park, Devon Place, Saughtonhall Circus, Saughtonhall Terrace, Saughtonhall Grove, Belmont Terrace, Roseburn Drvive, Saughtonhall Place, Saughtonhall Gardens, Saughtonhall Avenue, Belmont View, Roseburn Avenue, Saughtonhall Crescent, Baird Grove, Baird Terrace, Belmont Crescent, Roseburn Crescent, Baird Gardens, Baird Avenue, Baird Drive, Belmont View, Roseburn Place, Western Place, Western Gardens, Wester Coates Terrace, Belmont Crescent, Roseburn Gardens. Balbirnie Place, Wester Coates Road, Stanhope Street and Russell Gardens.

Between 2.40pm and 4.10pm

Roseburn Terrace, West Coates, Haymarket Yards, Balbirnie Place, Haymarket Terrace and Clifton Terrace, Western Terrace/ Corstorphine Road (between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace), Rosebery Crescent (between Haymarket Terrace and Grosvenor Gardens), Grosvenor Street (at its junction with West Maitland Street/ Haymarket), West Maitland Street (south-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket).

Between 4.10pm and 7.10pm

West Approach Road (from Westfield Road to the slip road at Dundee Street/ Angle Park Terrace) and Westfield Road (from the exit to Sainsbury’s petrol station to West Approach Rd).

Lothian Buses diversions

The Autumn Test match will mean some Lothian Buses services will be disrupted in the Murrayfield/West Approach Area between 1.40pm and 7pm on Saturday, November 8.

Between 1.40pm and 2.40pm

Due to large crowds in Murrayfield/Roseburn area, the following services may be diverted: Lothian Buses services 12, 26, 31, 100, X18.

Service 12 (Westbound) – between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service 12 (Eastbound) – between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Services 26, 31, 100 and X18 – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

Between 4.10pm and 7.10pm

During these times, the following services will be diverted due to large crowds in the Westfield, Murrayfield and Roseburn areas. Lothian Buses services: 1, 2, 12, 22, 26, X27, X28, 30, 31, 100, and X18.

Service 12 (Westbound) – between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service 12 (Eastbound) – between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Services 26, 31, 100 and X18 – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

Services 1 and 22 – between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road (22)/Fountainpark (1), will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Service 2 – between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road, will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Services 30, X27 and X28 – between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road, will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.