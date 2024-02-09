Six Nations: Edinburgh road closures and travel information for Scotland v France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several thousands of rugby fans are poised to descend on Edinburgh when Scotland take on France in the Six Nations tomorrow (Saturday).

A sell-out crowd will watch Gregor Townsend's team clash with the world's fourth-ranked side in their first home fixture of this year's campaign. Scotland are aiming to cause an upset, fresh from narrowly beating Wales in Cardiff.

As always, the arrival of a major rugby international to the Capital will mean busy roads and public transport routes. There will be a series of road closures in the area around Murrayfield, applying in the hours leading up to kick-off at 2.15pm as well as during the match and afterwards.

The City of Edinburgh Council has issued a map showing which roads will be closed in and around the national stadium.

A map of road closures in and around Murrayfield for Scotland v France

Streets closed during hour before kick-off and between one hour and four hours after kick-off

Roseburn Street, Russell Gardens

Closed from an hour after kick-off until four hours after kick-off

West Approach Road, part of Westfield Road

Potential contingency closure between 90 minutes before kick-off until kick-off and from one hour after kick-off until four hours after kick-off

A8 corridor from Haymarket to Western Corner with access for public transport buses on Western section, Roseburn Crescent, Roseburn Drive, Roseburn Avenue, Roseburn Place, Balbirnie Place, W Catherine Place, Stanhope Place, Devon Place, Wester Coates Road, Wester Coates Terrace, Wester Coates Avenue, Donaldson Crescent.

Meanwhile, Lothian Buses is encouraging supporters to plan their journeys in advance to ensure they get to the match on time. Using park and ride services is advised to avoid congestion on the roads.

Buses will face diversions in the Murrayfield area throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, affecting services 1, 2, 12, 22, 26, 30, 31, 100, X18, X27 and X28. You can find out more about the alternative routes here.

Edinburgh Trams is offering extra services in anticipation of a busy network on the day of the match. Additional seats have been added to ScotRail trains between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife, Perth and the Borders Railway.