Bus priority measures are to be installed on one of Edinburgh's most congested routes in a bid to cut journey times.

The A8/A89 corridor from Edinburgh into West Lothian is already busy and set to get even busier with major developments planned nearby, bringing an extra 23,480 homes to the area. That is forecast to mean 7,800 new public transport trips along the A8/A89 corridor during the morning peak, requiring about 55 additional buses per hour - almost one a minute.

Now plans have been drawn up for a series of bus lanes, priority signals and junction alterations which transport officials say could cut bus journey times by about 10 minutes. Funding of £36 million was earmarked in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal for bus priority and active travel improvements between Broxburn and Maybury.

A report to this week's transport and environment committee says: "Buses will be able to bypass congestion saving up to 10 minutes in both the morning peak inbound and evening peak outbound." It goes on to argue that faster and more reliable bus services will attract more passengers. "Evidence from recent bus priority improvements on the A90 corridor between Edinburgh and Fife, has confirmed a virtuous circle of an 8 per cent reduction in journey times and a 17 per cent growth in passenger numbers."

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said the scale of development in that area of the city was "absolutely incredible". But he said: "It's an example of why investment in public transport is so important to get this right."

Demand from new developments along the A8/A89 corridor mean there needs to be one extra bus every minute during peak periods. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor.

The planned measures include:

- A89 Broxburn to Newbridge: Eastbound bus lane and bus priority signals; and widened shared-use path with two-way white line segregated cycle track; speed limit reduced to 30mph between Newbridge and B800 Junction.

- A8 west of Ingliston Road to west of Station Road: Westbound bus lane starting at Middle Norton Cottages to Lochend Road bus stop.

- A8 Station Road junction: Improved access along Station Road with signalised left in/ left out junction and new two-stage Toucan crossing of the A8; speed limit reduced to 30mph between Newbridge and east of Ratho Station.

- A8 north side pedestrian cycle route improvements between Eastfield Road and Newbridge: Widened shared use path with two-way segregated cycle track through Ratho Station section of the A8.

- A8 Airport junction to Gogar roundabout bus lane: Eastbound bus lane from existing airport junction off slip bus lane to Gogar roundabout underpass; new two-stage Toucan crossing of the A8 at the RBS overbridge and at Gogarstone Road.

- Gogar roundabout to Maybury junction: General traffic lane and section of bus lane eastbound to improve bus journey times and reliability through Maybury junction.

- Traffic signal improvements at Gogar and Maybury junctions to support bus priority proposals.

- Newbridge to Dalmeny (via Kirkliston) cycle route upgrade: Existing bridal path widened and surfaced.