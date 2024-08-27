Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposed improvements to a “deathtrap junction” will not do enough to increase pedestrian safety, according to a charity which campaigns for bind and partially sighted people.

Edinburgh council’s transport committee agreed earlier this month to allocate £50,000 for safety measures at the busy junction of Telford Road, Hillhouse Road, and Strachan Road. The move came after Sight Scotland warned that crossing facilities there were not fit for purpose and labelled the junction a “deathtrap”.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said the allocation showed the council had listened to the charity’s concerns. But today Sight Scotland called on the council to clarify how the money would enhance pedestrian safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors Max Mitchell (left) and Hal Osler (right) with Sight Scotland's Caroline Hedley at the junction. | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the junctions was one of the busiest in the Capital, yet its pedestrian crossing facilities were woefully inadequate and the complex layout, coupled with fast-moving traffic, made it dangerous and inaccessible for all pedestrians and nearly impossible for most blind and partially sighted people to navigate.

Sight Scotland said the pedestrian crossings lacked audible signals and revolving cones, with many in need of basic repairs. The limited protective barriers at the junction increased the vulnerability of all pedestrians, while Strachan Road was particularly hazardous, as it had no pedestrian crossing facilities at all despite the constant flow of fast-moving traffic.

Caroline Hedley, a rehabilitation and mobility worker with the charity, said: “While we appreciate the council's acknowledgement that the junction needs upgrading, I am left very disappointed by the limited funding being allocated. I struggle to see how this will significantly improve safety for pedestrians, especially those with vision impairments.

“We're talking about people's lives here. This is a densely populated area where residents need to cross these roads to reach the only local doctor’s and then again to get to the chemist for prescriptions. With schools and a mosque nearby, it's clear that upgrading this junction is essential, even if it’s costly and causes traffic congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People’s safety should never be compromised, and I worry that the council is prioritising traffic flow over pedestrian safety. I have clients living close to this junction and I need to explain to them that it’s just not safe for them to cross on their own, which is unacceptable.”

Inverleith Lib Dem councillor Hal Osler praised Sight Scotland for highlighting the problems at the junction. She said: “The council must do better and prioritise projects like this, as providing safe, accessible crossings for the most vulnerable benefits everyone in our society.

“The funding allocated for this upgrade is far too low, and more must be done. While the council claims to prioritise pedestrians over traffic, their actions don't reflect this commitment.”

And Inverleith Conservative councillor Max Mitchell said: “Although I welcome the funding allocated to address some aspects of Strachan Road, I am deeply concerned that the £40-50k budget will barely make a difference given the numerous dangers across the entire junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People with vision impairments cannot cross this junction safely, and by failing to address these issues adequately, we are once again excluding them from our community. Safety must be our top priority, and it cannot be compromised.”

Sight Scotland chief executive Criag Spalding said: “We recognise that a full upgrade of the junction will require more funding in the long term, but immediate interim measures—such as installing tactile paving, cones, audible signals, and light boxes, particularly at Strachan Road—are essential and must be implemented as soon as possible.

“There are blind and partially sighted people in the local area who we support who are currently not able to get about independently because of this junction. It is simply too dangerous to cross. Without basic upgrades, we’re risking people being left housebound.”

Sight Scotland is urging people to join their campaign to push the council to upgrade the crossing by writing to their local councillor, calling for urgent action.