Sections of a major route in and out of Edinburgh are due to see overnight closures later this month.

Transport Scotland is planning to undertake “essential investigation works” on two sections of the A702 trunk road, which runs south west from Edinburgh, through West Linton and Biggar, to join the A74(M) into England.

The works are provisionally programmed for Monday May 27 until Wednesday May 29. Transport Scotland says that to ensure the safety of the workers at the scene and members of the travelling public it is necessary to close the A702 in both directions during the works. Signed diversions will be in place.

The first works scheduled are on the A702 south of Braidwood, near Silverburn, involving closure of the road from 7.30pm on Monday May 27 until 6am on Tuesday May 28.

The diversion route will direct southbound traffic via Bush Loan Road, then onto the A701 and through Penicuik onto the A766 before re-joining the A702 at Nine Mile Burn, with northbound traffic following the same diversion in reverse order. Transport Scotland estimates the diversion will add about seven minutes and 1.8 miles to affected journeys.

The second works, scheduled for May 28 and 29, are on the A702 between Damhead and Hillend

The second works will be on the A702 between Damhead and Hillend, meaning road closures from 8.30pm until 6am on both Tuesday May 28 and Wednesday May 29.

