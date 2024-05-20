Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several roads in the city and East Lothian will shut during the event.

The 2024 Edinburgh Marathon is almost upon us with thousands of runners set to traverse the Capital’s streets this weekend.

As well as the full 26.2 miles, many will be taking part in shorter races starting from 1km and including the half marathon, 10k and 5k. The accompanying festival will take place over the course of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities the length and breadth of the land will benefit from the generous efforts for runners, proving that the hotly-anticipated event is a force for good.

Runners taking part in the Edinburgh half and full marathon last year. Picture: Andy O'Brien

As in every year, motorists should be aware that several roads throughout the city and East Lothian will be closed for the race with some needing to make alternative travel plans.

Here are all the roads set to close this weekend.

City centre: Holyrood Gait, Queen’s Drive, Duke’s Walk and Horse Wynd will close from 5pm on Friday 24 until 12pm on Sunday 26. Holyrood Park Road between East Parkside and Duddingston Low Road, Old Church Lane, Duddingston Road West from North Cairntow to the Causeway, Duddingston Low Road and Innocent Cycleway will close from 6am on Saturday 25 until 10.30am on the same day. Potterrow, Lothian Street and Tevot Place will close from 5pm on Saturday 25 until 1pm on Sunday 26. Chapel Street, Hope Park Crescent, Bristo Place, Forest Road, Buccleuch Terrace, Gifford Park, Boroughloch, Meadowlane, West Crosscauseway, Windmill Street, Nicolson Street and Buccleuch Street will close between 5am and 11am on Sunday. Charles Street will close between 5pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday. Nicolson Square will close from 5pm on Saturday until 1pm on Sunday, but access to the car park south of the square will remain. George Square, George Square Lane, Crichton Street, Brighton Street, Buccleuch Place and Marshall Street will close from 5pm on Saturday until 1pm on Sunday. Lauriston Place, George IV Bridge, Lawnmarket, Bank Street, North Bank Street, The Mound, Mound Place, Hanover Street, Cockburn Street, Waverley Bridge, Market Street and Jeffrey Street will close between 6am and 11am on Sunday. Canongate and Abbey Strand will close between 6am and 12pm on Sunday.

Willowbrae/Meadowbank: Meadowbank Road, Parsons Green Terrace, Wolseley Crescent, Restalrig Road South, Restalrig Avenue, Craigentinny Avenue and Fillyside Road will close from 6am on Sunday until 12.30pm on Sunday. King’s Place, Seafield Road and Seafield Road East will close from 8.10am until 11.30am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musselburgh: A199 Edinburgh Road, New Street Promenade, Links View, New Street, Eskside West, Eskside East, James Street, Goosegreen Crescent and Shorthope Street will close from 5am until 1.30pm on Sunday. Millhill Car Park will close from 10pm on Saturday until 1.30pm on Sunday. Balcarres Road will close from 5am until 12.30pm on Sunday. Millhill, Linkfield Road, Ravensheugh Road, an unnamed stretch of the B1348 at Prestongrange and Prestonpans High Street will close from 5am on Sunday until 6.30pm on Sunday. An unnamed stretch of the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station, Edinburgh Road in Cockenzie, Gosford Road, Cockenzie High Street, Elcho Place, Wemyss Place, Viewforth, Seton Place, Links Road B1348 and B1348 Coast Road will close from 5am until 6pm om Sunday. The A198 will close from 5am until 3.30pm on Sunday. An unnamed entrance west of New Street, Harbour Road, Bush Street, Caird’s Row, Beach Lane, Links Avenue, Links Street, Gracefield car park, Downie Place, Ladywell, Eskdale Mews, Mountjoy Terrace, Mountjoy Court, Goose Green Road, Old Course Gate, Goose Green Court, Goose Green Avenue and Goose Green Place will close from 5am until 2pm on Sunday. High Street, Beulah, an unnamed entrance off Linkfield Road, Linkfield Court, Windsor Gardens, Ashgrove, Pinkie Road service road, Pinkie Terrace, Edenhall Road, Park Lane, Rothesay Place and Grove Street will close from 5am until 6.30pm on Sunday.

Prestonpans: An unnamed stretch of the B1348 at Prestongrange, Ravensheugh Road, Hope Place, Mayville Bank, Ravensheugh Crescent, an unnamed entrance to Drum-Mohr and Manager’s Brae will close from 5am until 6.30pm on Sunday. Prestongrange Road and Inchview North will close from 5am until 6pm on Sunday.

Cockenzie/Port Seton: Prestonpans High Street and an unnamed stretch of the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station will close from 5am until 6.30pm on Sunday. Ayres Wynd, Harlaw Hill, Pypers Wynd, Robertson Avenue, Fowlers Court, Salt Preston Place, Sir Walter Scott Pend, an unnamed road to boat enclosure, Nethershot Road (Appin Drive), Whin Park Industrial Estate, West Lorimer Place, West Harbour Road, East Lorimer Place Lane and East Lorimer Place will close from 5am until 6pm on Sunday. Park Road, Fishers Road, Barga Court, Marshall Street, South Doors, School Lane, New Street, Hares Close, Gardiner’s Close, Kay Gardens, Manse Lane, an unnamed entrance west of Cope Lane, Cope Lane, The Promenade, Barracks Street, Links Court, Castle Terrace, School Lane, New Street and Hares Close will close from 5am until 5pm on Sunday.