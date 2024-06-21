Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of four "unusually narrow" streets are pleading for an exemption from Edinburgh's pavement parking ban.

They said that Bangholm Avenue, Bangholm Road, Bangholm Park and Bangholm Place, off Ferry Road, were all just 3.6 metres wide, less than half the width of the average road in Edinburgh.

Bangholm Avenue is one of four streets in the same area where cars have traditionally parked with two wheels on the pavement to ensure enough space for traffic to pass. Picture: Google. | Google

And they told councillors that people living there had parked with two wheels on the pavement on one side of the street for decades so that traffic could pass.

But since the ban, they had been parking fully on the carriageway, which meant vehicles had to go up on the pavement to get past.

Appearing as part of a deputation at the council’s transport and environment committee, resident Richard Stewart said: "Prior to the ban it was considered a fairly safe place for children to play and for community use. Following the ban, this is not the case. I have seen my four year-old come face to face with a VW Golf on the pavement on the way to nursery.

"Cars, vans and lorries are passing within centimetres of gates leading to properties - and the residents of those properties should not have to be concerned about the risk to themselves , their children and grandchildren.

"When the bins are out and there are cars parked, there are instances where we've been told that larger vehicles, including ambulances, have been unable to get down."

Committee convener Scott Arthur asked: "Why are people in your street parking in such a way that it has blocked an ambulance? I find that absolutely incredible."

Mr Stewart said people tried to park in Bangholm Place, which was not a through road, and some had installed their own driveways, but there was nowhere else nearby to park.

Later, Councillor Arthur said Google Earth had pictures of the area before the ban was implemented and it was clear that there was no room between vehicles and the hedge or wall for people to pass, especially if they had a buggy or a wheelchair.

Cllr Arthur said: “It is important to remember when you park your car you should never do it in a way that blocks the road to vehicles, particularly emergency vehicles. That was true before the ban came into force and also after it.

But Tory group leader Iain Whyte said: “The issue here is that potentially, if you go down that line with these particular streets, you're talking about double yellows both sides and nobody parking in the whole area, which would cause great inconvenience to residents.