Edinburgh roads: Several Old Town streets to close this afternoon due to parade

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 17th May 2024, 12:49 BST
Police said a swathe of routes in the tourist-heavy area would shut on a ‘rolling’ basis due to a parade.

Several streets in Edinburgh’s Old Town are set to close this afternoon.

High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound will all close between 1pm and 1.30pm.

The Lawnmarket will be closed this afternoon

Police Scotland wrote on social media: “Rolling road closures will be in place at High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound in Edinburgh today due to a parade.

“The closures will be in place between 1pm and 1.30pm.

“Thanks to the public for their patience.”

