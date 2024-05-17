Edinburgh roads: Several Old Town streets to close this afternoon due to parade
Police said a swathe of routes in the tourist-heavy area would shut on a ‘rolling’ basis due to a parade.
High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound will all close between 1pm and 1.30pm.
Police Scotland wrote on social media: “Rolling road closures will be in place at High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound in Edinburgh today due to a parade.
“The closures will be in place between 1pm and 1.30pm.
“Thanks to the public for their patience.”
