Police said a swathe of routes in the tourist-heavy area would shut on a ‘rolling’ basis due to a parade.

Several streets in Edinburgh’s Old Town are set to close this afternoon.

Police said a swathe of routes in the tourist-heavy area would shut on a ‘rolling’ basis due to a parade.

High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound will all close between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Police Scotland wrote on social media: “Rolling road closures will be in place at High Street, Lawnmarket, St Giles Street, Bank Street, North Bank Street and The Mound in Edinburgh today due to a parade.

“The closures will be in place between 1pm and 1.30pm.