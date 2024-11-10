There will be a number of Edinburgh road closures today (Sunday, November 10) as Remembrance Day events take place across the capital.

Remembrance Sunday is marked on the Sunday closest to Armistice Day, where the nation pays respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Armed Forces.

Edinburgh Travel News has listed a number of road closures between 9.30am and 2pm. Lothian Buses has announced several diversions across the city - for the most up to date changes you can visit the Lothian Buses website.

People across the county will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifcie for their country | Lisa Ferguson

Road closures

Kirk Loan Corstorphine

The road will be closed closed 9.30am and 1pm.

Haymarket area

Grosvenor Street and Morrison Street closed at Haymarket between 9.30am and 12.30pm. All traffic at Haymarket, Dalry Road, Clifton Terrace and West Maitland Street will be held between 10.55am and 11.05am.

High Street area

The High Street / Lawnmarket between George IV Bridge and Cockburn Street, St Giles' Street and Parliament Square will be closed between 9.30am and 1pm. There will be brief rolling closures between Castlehill and the Lawnmarket for parades to pass.

Davidson’s Mains

East Barton Gardens and Main Street between Quality Street and Corbiehill Road will be closed between 12pm and 2pm.

High Street, The Loan, Queensferry

There will be rolling road closures from Queensferry Museum to Queensferry Parish Church, between 10.20am and 11.15am.

Kirkliston

All approaches to Kirkliston Crossroads will be closed between 11.45am and 1pm.

Duddingston Road West

There will be brief rolling closures on Duddingston Road West / Old Church Lane between The Causeway and Duddingston Kirk between 10am and 10.30am.

Lothian Bus diversions

Services 71 and 72 - Kirkliston

Buses will be unable to serve parts of Kirkliston between approx 11.45 and 1pm.

Services 43 and 71 - Queensferry

Parts of Queensferry will be closed between 10.50am and 11.15am.

Services 2, 3, 4, 12, 25, 33, 44 and X7 - Haymarket

Morrison Street at Haymarket will be closed between 9.30a, and 12.30pm.

Services 3, 46 and 140 - Dalkeith

Parts of Dalkeith will be closed between 10.40am and 11.40am.

Services 37 and 140 - Loanhead

Parts of Loanhead will be closed between 10.30am and 11.15am.

Services 37 and 140 - Roslin

Parts of Roslin will be closed between 10.15am and 12.45pm.

Services 26, 44, 48, 106, 113, 124 and 140 - Musselburgh

Parts of the Musselburgh area will be closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Services 37 and 47 - Penicuik

Several streets in Penicuik town centre will be closed between 10.15am and 1pm.

Services 26, 106, 113 and X6 - Prestonpans and Tranent

Parts of Tranent and Prestonpans will be closed from 10am and 12pm.

Services X28 - Kirknewton

Buses will be unable to serve Kirknewton between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Parts of Gorebridge will be closed between 10.35am and 11am.

Parts of Bonnyrigg will be closed from 10.15am and 11.45am.

Part of the Main Street in Davidson’s Mains will be closed between 12pm and 2pm.