Edinburgh roads: Streets to close as King and Queen attend Holyrood Garden Party

A set of streets in the Holyrood area of Edinburgh are set to close this afternoon while the King and Queen perform royal engagements in the area.

Charles and Camilla have arrived in the Capital for their annual week of events in Scotland. The monarch usually makes the visit each summer, but this year’s trip will be cut short due to Thursday’s general election.

Nonetheless, the royal couple have a packed programme of engagements over the next two days which includes the traditional garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Proceedings will begin with a guard of honour at the palace before Charles is handed the keys to the city of Edinburgh in an ancient ceremony. He will then lead an investiture ceremony with people like the author Sir Alexander McCall Smith set to receive knighthoods.

Next up will be a reception to celebrate Scottish literature hosted by Camilla, before the monarch and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and guests attend the garden party.

Throughout the day’s events, Horse Wynd, Holyrood Gait and Holyrood Road will be closed. The roads will be shut between 1pm and 7pm.

Tomorrow, the Duke of Rothesay will also travel north for the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral with Camilla and Edward both set to be appointed to the Order of the Thistle.