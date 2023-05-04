1 . Midlothian

Midlothian has the most treacherous roads in Scotland, according to the latest road collisions and casualties data. The area has the highest rate of dangerous collisions in the country, with a rate of 152.1 deaths and serious injuries per 100,000 people. This week, a one year old was rushed to hospital, along with two others, following a serious crash on the A68 in Midlothian. Photo: Google Maps