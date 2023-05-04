An area near Edinburgh has the most dangerous roads in the country, according to a new study.
New research by road safety technology providers Road Angel has revealed the 10 local authorities with the highest number of road casualties in Scotland. Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel has urged drivers to take care, and said: “With an average number of 130 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”
Find out if your area is on the list, with the 10 most dangerous places to drive in Scotland.
1. Midlothian
Midlothian has the most treacherous roads in Scotland, according to the latest road collisions and casualties data. The area has the highest rate of dangerous collisions in the country, with a rate of 152.1 deaths and serious injuries per 100,000 people. This week, a one year old was rushed to hospital, along with two others, following a serious crash on the A68 in Midlothian. Photo: Google Maps
2. Argyll and Bute
Argyll and Bute is the second most dangerous place for drivers across Scotland, with the area having a rate of 146.1 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 motorists. A 64-year-old woman and her dog were recently killed in a collision between a car and a bus on the A82 near Luss. Photo: Google Maps
3. Dumfries and Galloway
Ranking third is Dumfries and Galloway, which has a rate of 137.1 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 drivers in the area. Last year, three 16-year-old's died and another three people were taken to hospital following a collision near Dumfries. Photo: Google Maps
4. West Lothian
This local authority is another treacherous place for motorists, with a rate of 135.8 dangerous collisions per 100,000 people. A man was rushed to hospital in Edinburgh after a serious crash on the M8 near Livingston in West Lothian last month. Photo: Google Maps