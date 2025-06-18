The annual Royal Highland Show which has now been going for more than 200 years – is the high point of the year for many farmers and others in Scotland’s agricultural community – but also a great day out for everyone else.

This year’s four-day event at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston runs from June 19 to 22, with over 4,000 livestock, hundreds of trade exhibitors, not least from Scotland’s food and drink sector, and a huge variety of entertainment and music.

Here are 21 pictures capturing some of the fun and variety of the event through the years.

1 . Persuasion Some animals take a bit more persuading than others when it comes to parading, as demonstrated here at the 2021 Royal Highland Show. Photo: Ian Georgeson

2 . Time for a ram An impressive blackface ram at the Royal Highland Show in 2012. Photo: Ian Rutherford

3 . Good sport The Royal Highland Show is a sporting event as well as everything else - top show jumpers from over the UK make the trip to Ingliston to take part in competitions. Photo: Ian Georgeson