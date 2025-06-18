Edinburgh Royal Highland Show: 21 pictures of the annual Ingliston event through the years

By Ian Swanson
Published 18th Jun 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

It’s Scotland’s biggest outdoor event, attracting around 190,000 people every year to Edinburgh.

The annual Royal Highland Show which has now been going for more than 200 years – is the high point of the year for many farmers and others in Scotland’s agricultural community – but also a great day out for everyone else.

This year’s four-day event at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston runs from June 19 to 22, with over 4,000 livestock, hundreds of trade exhibitors, not least from Scotland’s food and drink sector, and a huge variety of entertainment and music.

Here are 21 pictures capturing some of the fun and variety of the event through the years.

Some animals take a bit more persuading than others when it comes to parading, as demonstrated here at the 2021 Royal Highland Show.

1. Persuasion

Some animals take a bit more persuading than others when it comes to parading, as demonstrated here at the 2021 Royal Highland Show. Photo: Ian Georgeson

An impressive blackface ram at the Royal Highland Show in 2012.

2. Time for a ram

An impressive blackface ram at the Royal Highland Show in 2012. Photo: Ian Rutherford

The Royal Highland Show is a sporting event as well as everything else - top show jumpers from over the UK make the trip to Ingliston to take part in competitions.

3. Good sport

The Royal Highland Show is a sporting event as well as everything else - top show jumpers from over the UK make the trip to Ingliston to take part in competitions. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Staff from Royal Highland Show mark the event's 200th anniversary in 2022 by standing in the main ring of the Ingliston Showground to spell out the figure 200, before opening the gates to the public.

4. 200 not out

Staff from Royal Highland Show mark the event's 200th anniversary in 2022 by standing in the main ring of the Ingliston Showground to spell out the figure 200, before opening the gates to the public. Photo: Liam Anderstrem

