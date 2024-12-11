Scotland's public health minister has insisted improvements are being put in place after "whistleblowing concerns" over the safety of mothers and babies at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s maternity unit.

Jenni Minto was speaking after BBC Scotland reported 17 concerns about safety had been upheld or partially upheld following an investigation into the obstetrics triage and assessment unit at the hospital .

The broadcaster said it had spoken to staff at the unit following the death of a mother in September - after an investigation by the health board had been completed.

Ms Minto expressed her "sincere condolences to the family involved in this tragic case", and said NHS Lothian has told the Scottish Government a "detailed review" into the death has been initiated "to give them much-needed answers and establish what happened".

The minister pledged: "The family will be fully informed as the review is carried out."

She added that the Scottish Government and Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) are "aware of the whistleblowing concerns raised by staff in NHS Lothian".

The BBC reported that the whistleblowing report found patient safety was being compromised by a series of factors, including staff shortages which were leading to delays in women accessing treatment.

It also said women were being seen by inappropriately qualified staff and that there was a "toxic relationship" between managers and midwives.

And the report concluded: "There is no dispute that there have been safety concerns, near misses and actual adverse outcomes for women and babies."

Ms Minto added: "I understand NHS Lothian have investigated the concerns raised and developed an improvement plan with staff to improve patient safety, quality of care and leadership and culture in NHS Lothian.

"They have started to implement the actions in relation to the whistleblowing concerns."

The Scottish Government has commissioned HIS to develop clear standards for maternity care in Scotland , with these due to be published in summer 2025.

Meanwhile, HIS announced earlier this year it is to carry out "safe care" inspections of maternity services across the country, starting in January.

Ms Minto said: "Improving maternity safety is a paramount, and we would like to reassure mothers-to-be that maternity services in Scotland are very safe for both mother and baby.

"In addition, our world leading Scottish Patient Safety Perinatal Improvement Programme works with maternity services across Scotland to drive improvements in care for mothers and babies."

NHS Lothian told the BBC the death of the mother in the unit in September was being reviewed.

Deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: "Since concerns were raised, an improvement plan designed with staff to enhance patient safety, quality of care and improve the working environment and experience for our teams of dedicated staff is already under way.

"All aspects of patient care and workforce have been reviewed as well as staff working patterns, training and environment, as part of an open and transparent plan to work with teams."