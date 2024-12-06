Edinburgh Santa Fun Run returns this weekend at Princes Street Gardens

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 08:48 BST
The popular Edinburgh Santa Fun Run returns to West Princes Street Gardens this weekend, with hundreds signed up to take part in the annual festive fundraiser.

Organised by local charity, When You Wish Upon a Star, runners will dress up as Santa and complete two laps of the gardens to raise money for children living with life threatening illnesses.

The Edinburgh Santa Fun Run takes place in West Princes Street Gardens this Sunday
The Edinburgh Santa Fun Run takes place in West Princes Street Gardens this Sunday | When You Wish Upon A Star

Now in its 20th year, the Edinburgh Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, December 8 at 11am. People can register and warm up for the event between 9.30am to 10.30am.

Judith King, Scotland regional fundraiser at When You Wish Upon a Star, said: “We are very excited to be celebrating 20 incredible years of our much-loved festive fundraiser in the heart of Edinburgh, it is such a huge milestone for our small charity!

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their unwavering support to our event year on year from the amazing team at Edinburgh’s Christmas, local authority groups, event sponsors, our volunteer wish team on the day to our amazing participants who take part and fundraise to support our mission, thank you so so much.”

Individual entry prices are ranged from £2.50 to £15 and family tickets are also available. These can be booked in advance by visiting the Santa Run website.

