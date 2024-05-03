Edinburgh school bus damaged after crash on Lower Granton Road
A picture has shown an Edinburgh school bus badly damaged after a road crash this morning.
Wardie Bay Residents Association shared a photo of the mini-bus after it was reportedly involved in a smash on Lower Granton Road.
The group of locals called for improvements to the busy road as they bemoaned ‘yet another crash’.
“Another week, another car crash on Lower Granton Road - the street the council planned to realign/widen in the 1990s but still hasn't got round to yet”, the association said.
“This time it is a council van - we hope no-one was hurt.”
Edinburgh Travel News said earlier today: “We're getting reports of an RTC on Lower Granton Road between Granton Square and Wardie Square.
“Traffic looks slow in the area. More info as we get it.”
Police Scotland and City of Edinburgh Council have been approached for comment.
