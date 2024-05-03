Edinburgh school bus damaged after crash on Lower Granton Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A picture has shown an Edinburgh school bus badly damaged after a road crash this morning.

Wardie Bay Residents Association shared a photo of the mini-bus after it was reportedly involved in a smash on Lower Granton Road.

The group of locals called for improvements to the busy road as they bemoaned ‘yet another crash’.

A school bus was damaged in a crash

“Another week, another car crash on Lower Granton Road - the street the council planned to realign/widen in the 1990s but still hasn't got round to yet”, the association said.

“This time it is a council van - we hope no-one was hurt.”

Edinburgh Travel News said earlier today: “We're getting reports of an RTC on Lower Granton Road between Granton Square and Wardie Square.

“Traffic looks slow in the area. More info as we get it.”