Edinburgh school pupil found with ‘offensive weapon’ after teacher row

A SCHOOLBOY has been arrested after police found in possession of an “offensive weapon” at a city high school following a row with a teacher, according to reports.

It is understood officers had to forcibly restrain a pupil following the incident after an argument erupted during a meeting at Holyrood High School this afternoon.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Concerned parents received a text message assuring them “all pupils are safe and attending classes as normal” after rumours of the attack circulated on social media.

The teacher is understood to have been struck by a book during the argument, but did not require medical treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 15-year-old male was arrested at a school in the Holyrood area around 12.35pm on Thursday 31st January in connection with a disturbance, during which a male teacher sustained minor injury.”

“An offensive weapon was discovered during a subsequent search, and enquiries are ongoing into this.”

School officials are now cooperating with officers.