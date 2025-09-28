Edinburgh schoolgirl who was reported missing traced safe and well
An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing has been traced.
Aisika Arnautu, 14, from the Wester Hailes area of the city, was reported missing on Saturday, September 27 .
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
On Tuesday, September 30, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Aisika Arnautu, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thanks to those who shared our appeal. “