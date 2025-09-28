Edinburgh schoolgirl who was reported missing traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 20:34 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 17:25 BST
An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing has been traced.

Aisika Arnautu, 14, from the Wester Hailes area of the city, was reported missing on Saturday, September 27 .

On Tuesday, September 30, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Aisika Arnautu, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thanks to those who shared our appeal. “

