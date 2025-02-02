Parents are being given the chance to quiz councillors on concerns about Edinburgh's schools at an event in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Any Education Questions?' meeting on Tuesday, February 4 at 7pm, has been organised by the Edinburgh branch of Scotland's biggest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).

It has been timed ahead of the council's meeting later this month to set its budget for the next financial year. And questions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including Additional Support Needs and the problem of violence in schools.

The 'Any Education Questions?' event is an opportunity for parents to quiz councillors on concerns about schools | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have been invited from all the different parties on the council and those confirmed on the panel are education convener Joan Griffiths (Labour), Euan Hyslop (SNP), Lewis Younie (Lib Dem) and Steve Burgess (Green).

Organisers are awaiting confirmation of a Conservative councillor. They are also hoping a senior education official will take part. And there will be a representative from Connect, a charity promoting parental engagement in children's education.

The event is at the Grassmarket Centre, 86 Candlemaker Row, from 7pm untill 9pm.