Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The impact on Edinburgh’s state schools of Labour’s plans to put VAT on private education was raised at Sir Keir Starmer’s first Prime Minister’s Questions by Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine.

She asked how the Capital’s schools were expected to cope with an influx of pupils displaced from the private sector when many of them were already full.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem Christine Jardine acknowledges her victory in Edinburgh West at the election count. | SWNS

Sir Keir was making his debut at the weekly Commons question session following Labour’s July 4 election victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jardine, who was re-elected as Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West, said: "I'm sure he will want to reassure the many parents and teachers in Edinburgh West who have expressed concerns about the implication for our state education system in Scotland of the VAT increase in independent fees, which he proposes.

"Edinburgh City Council , led by the Labour Party, have produced five-year projections which show we do not have capacity in the city to accommodate pupils who may leave the independent sector.

"Moreover, how will he ensure that the VAT raised in Scotland from those fees can be reinvested in already hard-pressed Scottish education?"

Sir Keir replied: "I do obviously understand the aspiration that parents who work hard and save hard have for their children that they send to private school. But every parent has that aspiration, whichever school they go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I am determined that we will have the right teachers in place in our state secondary schools to ensure that every child, wherever they come from, whatever their background, has the same opportunity, and I do not apologise for that."

Ms Jardine said afterwards that estimates suggest one in four pupils in Edinburgh attend independent schools, with the Scottish Council of Independent Schools suggesting VAT on fees could shrink the sector by up to 13 per cent. She said: “I was disappointed to see the Prime Minister refuse to address the concerns of many parents and teachers in Edinburgh West about the impact of his plans for fees on our community.

“After 17 years of failure on education under the SNP, the last thing pupils and parents need is more disruption from this ill-conceived idea.

“The council has been clear that our schools are already fit to burst. They cannot afford a surge in enrolment if parents move their parents to the state sector.