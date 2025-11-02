Edinburgh primary schools have lost 88 pupil support assistants since over the past three years, according to latest statistics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Labour MSP, Sarah Boyack said the figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the city council, were “shocking” and called for more Scottish Government funding for the Capital.

She accused the government of “continual underfunding” of Edinburgh council.

PSAs are crucial in providing pupils with the support they need. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures showed that the number or pupil support assistants in Edinburgh’s primary schools has shrunk from 1,081 in the 2022/23 academic year to 983 now.

Pupil support assistants work in classrooms to assist teachers and help provide the extra support to pupils that face additional support needs.

The union, Education Institute of Scotland (EIS) has highlighted low pay as a critical factor in the drop in PSAs.

Edinburgh Council has introduced reforms to create higher paid positions within the PSA career tree but has faced financial pressure due to the Scottish Government’s funding for local councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Boyack said: “These figures are incredibly concerning to school staff and parents alike.

“PSAs are crucial for providing children with additional needs the support they need to achieve success in their school career.

“The SNP’s underfunding is leaving Edinburgh’s schools to run an education system with one hand tied behind its back.

“If we want to restore Edinburgh schools to their rightful place, the Scottish Government must provide more funding so we can fill these roles and give pupils and staff the support they desperately need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the union warned the situation could get worse if pay and conditions were not improved.

An Edinburgh EIS spokesprson said: “We all know that the range and complexity of Additional Support Needs in our classrooms is at an all-time high.

“PSAs play an absolutely crucial role in supporting pupils to achieve their best, and they deserve a decent salary.

“At the moment, many schools are struggling to recruit and retain PSAs, and this is having a huge negative effect on schools’ ability to deliver the best for their pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless we can address the crisis in recruitment and retention for our PSAs, this will only get worse. Addressing salary, and terms and conditions is vital, and this will require sufficient funding.

“If politicians are serious about education being vital to the future of Scotland, then they have to make this a priority, and that means ensuring education is properly resourced.”