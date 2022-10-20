Edinburgh ScotRail services disrupted as emergency services deal with incident between Dalmeny and South Gyle
Train services from Edinburgh to Aberdeen are being disrupted due to an emergency incident on the line between Dalmeny and South Gyle.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the railway line between South Queensferry and Edinburgh.
ScotRail warned customers of disruption on social media, writing: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Dalmeny and South Gyle disruption is expected until later this morning. Services between Edinburgh-Aberdeen will be affected.”
The British Transport Police, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.