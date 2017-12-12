Edinburgh set to host prestigious European conference

The Capital is preparing to play host to one of the most prestigious conferences in Europe.

The Eurocities network brings together the local governments of more than 130 of Europe’s largest cities and 40 partner cities that between them govern around 130 million citizens across 39 countries. Milan played host to last year’s conference of the influential network and this year’s was held in the Slovenian Capital Ljubljana.

The preparations for next year’s gathering in Edinburgh will be discussed in Brussels tomorrow where a media partnership between the city council and the Evening News will be announced to promote the event and the ideas which will be debated there. The conference is due to be held at the EICC in November. Cllr Gavin Barrie, the city’s economy convener, said: “It is the cities of Europe that will drive sustainable growth, jobs and innovation in the future. Edinburgh is a vibrant capital city with a long history of strong international and European connections, having played a key role in the intellectual, scientific and cultural development of Europe.”