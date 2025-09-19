Bungling council officials approved controversial plans for a 5G mast at a sheltered housing complex in error before residents had the chance to object.

The planning application for a new 5G mast in the old church spire at a sheltered housing complex in Stockbridge was mistakenly approved on July 21, nine days before the deadline for representations, and a day before most local residents were notified.

The approved application, which was submitted by Vodafone for a new 5G mast at the Trust Housing Association sheltered housing complex at 38 Deanhaugh Street, was legally binding, despite council officials admitting it was made in error. Correspondence sent by the local authority to the applicant on September 1 asked for them to “set aside” the decision.

Vodafone has now agreed to re-submit the application and restart the the application process, but residents at the sheltered housing complex are still confused as to how the mistake happened in the first place.

The original deadline for representations for this now withdrawn original application was July 30, and then extended until August 15. Notifications were sent out to locals on July 16 via second class post, therefore not received until July 22.

Plans for a new 5G mast in the old church spire at the Trust Sheltered Housing Complex in Stockbridge have left residents confused and angry, including Beanna Doyle (inset). | National World

However, the assessment was carried out and approved on July 21, nine days early, when only one comment had been received. The following day, 11 objections were raised by residents but, as they had only received the notification that day, it was too late.

The 38 objectors, including 14 Trust residents, were then notified on July 23 that the plans had been accepted, which obviously upset them.

Trust resident Christine Patterson said: “The whole thing has been confusing, as nobody had come to speak to us to tell us what was happening, and still nobody has.

“The Trust never told us about this at all. When I found out, I went online straight away to object to the plans, but was then told I was too late. We didn’t know anything about it. Surely as we live directly under where the mast would be we should be told.

“It’s good the process is starting again and I’ll reject it again. The other residents here probably will too, although I think momentum is wanting, people maybe think it’s just going to happen anyway. But we should fight it so the mast isn’t installed here.

“I’m maybe getting a defib fitted, so can they guarantee me that I will be safe? This place is god’s waiting room, if you pop your clogs because of this mast will anybody look into it? Probably not, as we are all so old and dying anyway.”

The entrance to Trust sheltered housing complex in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. | National World

Fellow resident Elizabeth Reid said: “I agree with Christine, I’m upset with the council and the trust, we should have been informed.”

A sign was placed on lampposts outside the social housing notifying locals of the plans, with a QR code to take them to the online planning application to comment, but this was after the decision had already been made.

Another Trust resident, Beanna Doyle said: “It’s good news that it will now be re-submitted. I’m confused by the whole process though, it’s been hard to get my head around.

“I have been looking into how 5G responders would affect the titanium steel rods in my body. The evidence is not conclusive but I’m worried that having this mast here could affect my health. What if I’m suddenly unable to be mobile and get out and about because of the 5G mast?

“I feel this whole process was rather sneakily done, and I have to ask why this botched decision by the council was taken by one person, there was no control, no oversight to check this decision was made correctly and within the planning guidelines.”

Trust resident Beanna Doyle has titanium steel rods in her body and is worried about the effect a 5G mast would have on her. | National World

The Evening News has seen emails from a council officer admitting the application was determined in error as it was prior to the period for representations. The officer also apologised and said it was an "error caused by caseload".

The leader of the political party Edinburgh and East Lothian People, Marc Wilkinson, who is looking into this case and has a keen interest in 5G mast applications, questioned this excuse from the officer.

Speaking about the application, he said: “If you have too much caseload then surely everything runs late, not early.

“How can you send out letters on the Tuesday by second class and then make the decision the following Monday? It’s a major breakdown in communication. Information not being passed on.”

He added: “The most important recent change for 5G mast applications was a High Court decision in England which determined that a council’s planning officer dealing with a 5G mast application had made a mistake in not considering the impact on people’s health.

“Up until now council officers didn’t need to consider health concerns from 5G masts such as local residents having metal implants, as they do at Deanhough.”

Edinburgh and East Lothian People leader Marc Wilkinson, pictured outside Trust Sheltered Housing Complex in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. | National World

Marc’s party notifies locals about 5G mast applications in their area, as he claims the council has failed to notify locals on seven such applications in the past year in Edinburgh.

And when the council does send notifications it is only to residents within 20 metres of the application site, with Marc calling for that to be extended to 100 metres.

Marc said this approval in error is the fault of the planning officer and authorising officer, but he called for a better framework as "people make mistakes, we're all human". He is calling for a stipulation that no masts be placed within 500 metres of care homes, sheltered housing and schools.

He added: “We should now have this in the local plan for Edinburgh. It should stipulate that masts shouldn’t be placed within 500 metres of care homes, sheltered housing or schools, a policy which is in place across the world. It’s just common sense.

“They made a mistake. We are all human. We try to make errors as little as possible. What is required is a legal framework that allows for errors to be corrected after decisions have been made.

“I’m glad that Vodafone has now agreed to re-submit the application. It’s great news.

“However, there is a general problem with planning laws, in that the applicant can appeal a decision but people can’t. As we’ve seen with this case, locals in Stockbridge couldn’t appeal this botched council decision and it would have went through if Vodafone hadn’t agreed to re-submit it’s 5G mast plans.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “An error was made regarding this application, and we apologise for this.

“Officers have worked with the applicant who has agreed to resubmit the application. This will allow the correct process to be carried out and provide those who would like to comment on this application the opportunity to do so.”

A spokesperson for Vodafone’s infrastructure partner, Cornerstone, said: “As demand for digital services continues to grow Cornerstone is committed to developing the telecommunication infrastructure integral to delivering network connectivity. The proposed mobile phone base station will provide the latest digital services to the community in and around Silvermills.

“Cornerstone are working closely with the Local Planning Authority to ensure that the local community are fully consulted on the proposal.”