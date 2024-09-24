Edinburgh shopping centre St James Quarter welcomes New Balance store
The Boston-based brand, best known for its sports footwear, opened its doors on the third floor of the shopping centre on Friday, September 20.
Marco Alves, general retail director at New Balance, said: “As we continue the expansion of our portfolio in Europe, we are excited to introduce the UCC concept in Scotland to connect with our consumers. It is amazing to be able to bring our customers in Edinburgh to this new space and deliver the product we know they are looking for in an engaging environment.”
The store stocks popular trainer models like the 9060 and 530, as well as other running and performance styles. The premium brand also offers footwear and clothing for sneaker enthusiasts and those seeking high-quality craftsmanship.
A spokesman for the St James Quarter said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome New Balance to the Quarter. The selection of footwear and apparel available in store has been uniquely curated to cater to those looking for the latest styles and fashion, to elite athletes looking for products to help elevate performance.”
New Balance at the St James Quarter will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
