Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has chosen Edinburgh for its first stand-alone store outside London.

It is taking over two adjoining units in up-market Multrees Walk, close to the new St James Quarter. They were previously occupied by Hugo Boss and Caffe Nero. Together they make up more than 4,700 square metres of retail floorspace.

The windows of the two units already display the brand with the message: "Gucci - opening soon".

In Multrees Walk, they will join other high-end retailers including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and luxury car brand Genesis. The store is expected to showcase the company's range of fashion, leather goods, jewellery, and eyewear.