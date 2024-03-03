Edinburgh shops: Gucci chooses Capital's Multrees Walk for first stand-alone store outside London
Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has chosen Edinburgh for its first stand-alone store outside London.
It is taking over two adjoining units in up-market Multrees Walk, close to the new St James Quarter. They were previously occupied by Hugo Boss and Caffe Nero. Together they make up more than 4,700 square metres of retail floorspace.
The windows of the units are already displaying the Gucci name, along with a simple message: "Opening soon". But the exact date of the store's opening is not yet known.
In Multrees Walk, they will join other high-end retailers including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and luxury car brand Genesis. The store is expected to showcase the company's range of fashion, leather goods, jewellery, and eyewear.
Gucci was founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci and became an internationally-known brand under his son Aldo Gucci. But there were family feuds over control of the company. It is now owned by Kering, a French-based multinational corporation specialising in luxury goods.