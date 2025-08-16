River Island has announced the date for the closure of its Princes Street store.

The family-owned fashion chain unveiled plans in June to shut 33 of its 230 stores, blaming “the migration of shoppers from the high street to online”.

The plans, part of restructuring proposals to rescue the business from potential collapse, were given the go-ahead by a High Court judge earlier this month.

The River Island store in Princes Street is one of 33 across the UK to be closing | TSPL

And now a notice has appeared in the window of the Princes Street store saying it will close its doors on September 5.

The company has other Edinburgh branches at Fort Kinnaird and the Gyle, which will remain open.

The notice in the window says: “This store is closing. This store will be closing from Friday 5th September. Please visit us online at RiverIsland.com or at your nearest stores. To all our valued customers, we will see you soon.”

The closure of the 33 shops involves 110 job losses.

Landlords at 71 other stores are being asked to cut rents for three years and potentially stop them completely on some sites in a bid to stem losses.

The notice in the window says the store will close on Friday, September 5. | TSPL

But analysts warn River Island’s future is still fragile. It recorded a drop of 15 per cent in revenue in the last financial year, with losses of £32.3 million, and it is not clear how likely landlords are to agree to the rent-cut plan.

The company is owned by the billionaire Lewis family and traces its roots back to a fruit and veg stall in London, set up by Bernard Lewis and his brothers in 1948. It moved into selling knitting wool and then became fashion brand Chelsea Girl in the 1970s.

It switched to River Island in 1988 and spread nationwide, based on “trend-led affordable fashion” and establishing an in-house design team so it could respond quickly to changing trends. It was a direct competitor with Topshop and New Look.

The Lewis family was ranked 59th in the Sunday Times Rich List, with a net worth of £2.7 billion .