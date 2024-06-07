Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has called for the controversial short-term let licensing legislation designed to control the growth of Airbnb-style accommodation to be suspended ahead of the Edinburgh Festival.

He used First Minister’s Questions to highlight claims by tourism industry leaders that the licensing scheme was causing “irreversible damage”. But Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, standing in for John Swinney, said there was aready ongoing monitoring.

Kate Forbes told MSPs the Scottish Government was proposing ore flexibility around temporary exemptions to the licences. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Mr Briggs put a supplementary question to Ms Forbes after Christine Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddae and Lauderdale, had asked whether the Scottish Government would review the impact of the licensing legislation “in light of the upcoming summer tourist season”.

Ms Forbes said: “The short-term let licensing scheme is aimed at ensuring that everyone coming to Scotland can be assured of safe, high-quality accommodation. As a result, hosts have invested in the future of their businesses and are providing assurances to guests on safety and quality.”

And she said the government was proposing technical changes as a result of feedback, which would provide more flexibility around the periods when local authorities are able to administer temporary exemptions to the licences.

Mr Briggs quoted comments by Ms Forbes when she told businesses in her Highland constituency: “We can all agree that the rollout of this scheme has certainly not been without its challenges over the last few years.”

He continued: “Tourism leaders have been clear that irreversible damage is being caused by the legislation, but that seems to be falling on deaf ears in the Scottish Government. We need to see changes, and we need to see them now.

“The Minister for Housing has not gone far enough, which simply demonstrates how badly the legislation was drafted and implemented in the first place. I ask the Deputy First Minister to act on the issue today, by having ministers suspend the legislation until a full review can take place and Parliament can fix the problems that the Government has created.”

But Ms Forbes replied: “The fact that Miles Briggs was able to quote me suggests that I am actively engaged in the issues and have taken a lot of interest in the matter locally in my Highland constituency. We are very responsive to feedback, and we will continue to engage with stakeholders.