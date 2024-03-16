Edinburgh showbiz couple adopt 2nd abused rescue cat from Egypt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig and Debbie Stephens from the Portobello area were online sponsoring abused and disabled rescue cats on the Animal Shelter in Luxor facebook page when the owner, Walaa Hashem, put up an orange-coloured Persian cat, named Willy, for adoption and the couple felt they had to act swiftly and adopt the one-year-old feline.

Walaa explained Willy the cat loved to play with other cats and she witnessed him jumping from a high window and hitting the ground hard as youths abused him and one boy stole him ran home. But Walaa, known for saving abused and disabled kitties, followed the youth whom was abusive to the cat, banged on the door and took the cat and rescued him as he was taken to the animal shelter in Luxor

Walaa was very fussy about whom would give Willy a forever loving home but she knew straight away that Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbie were perfect to adopt Willy, especially since not too long ago in 2020 the couple adopted another rescue cat named Rainbow whom was sprayed by youths with toxic paint and beaten. The couple had Willy flown him over from Cairo to the UK and they paid for all his vaccinations and flight from Cairo to Heathrow airport. Willy had his own private pet taxi from London to Edinburgh where he landed at 3am and the first thing he did was give a friendly welcome kiss to Rainbow.

Craig & Debbie with Willy the rescue cat

Debbie said: "Willy has been through a lot and Walaa thought we were perfect to become pet parents to him and he is now part of our family and the love he gives us is unconditional especially after what he went through."