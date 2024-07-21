Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An under-threat Edinburgh snooker hall which also plays host to a book club and other groups could be saved from closure by a community buy-out.

The Manse Club in Corstorphine may face having to shut its doors as the current owners are considering retirement. And there is a planning application to bulldoze the premises and build five houses on the site.

The Manse Club snooker hall in Corstorphine looks set to close unless it can be saved by a community buy-out. Picture: Google. | Google

But John Barrett, former MP for the area, who plays at the hall every week, is helping to organise a community bid to take over the club in Manse Road. It was built in 1939 as a billiard hall by Miller Construction and commissioned by the then owners, W & W Maclauchlan.

Current owners Brian McKeown and Willie Prior bought it in 1985 when “Old Willie” decided to retire and sell up.

Mr Barrett - who was Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West from 2001 until 2010 - said: “We have now formed a Community Interest Company (CIC) - a special type of limited company, which exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders. I am on the steering committee of the group and the CIC has four directors.

“Local support will be vital if we are to be able to do this, and the other day I put the proposal on some Corstorphine Community Facebook pages and within hours over 200 people agreed that it was a good idea.”

Mr Barrett said he was also in touch with other community groups who managed successful community buy-outs of the Red Lion pub in Culross and the Anchor Tavern on the isle of Bute and they were offering advice on how to move forward.

Operating as a Community Interest Company would mean any profits from running the club would be invested back into the local community.

But there is no “right to buy” as there can be with public buildings, so the community would have to put in a bid for the club along with any private or commercial organisation or developer who was interested.

Mr Barrett said they were now approaching a number of potential funders to raise money for a possible purchase.

He said: “It is early days for us, but things have started to move along. The existing owners, are both about my age and planning to retire and have confirmed that they are happy to discuss a community buy out with us. They were both at school with me many years ago.”

Mr Barrett said there was scope to expand the community use of the premises. As well as the public bar and the snooker hall behind, the club has a grassed area next to the building where Mr Barrett said he thought there may be options to build a community room for events.