Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh and the Lothians are set for a barrage of snow and ice with a yellow weather warning in place today (Thursday, February 8) and tomorrow (Friday).

The Met Office says some roads and pavements are likely to be icy and public transport could be affected when the warning kicks into place at 12pm. All but the further east parts of the Lothians are included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuters are being urged to check their journeys and pedestrians to take care on roads which could be slippery. Much of Scotland is affected by the warning and other parts of the UK are expecting similar wintry weather.

The weather warning covers the Capital and all but the eastern reaches of the Lothians.

The warning is set to end at 3pm on Friday, allowing some time before the city welcomes tens of thousands of rugby fans for Scotland's first home Six Nations clash against France.