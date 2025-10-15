Edinburgh social workers have been using an AI programme to help write up reports as part of a trial into the potential benefits of the technology.

The pilot has been hailed as a success by the city’s council leader, who indicated the controversial technology had been used to help with transcribing assessments.

Staff used an AI system called Magic Notes during trials, which was designed to assist social workers with note-taking and assessment. The tool can take notes during case assessments, and help find insights in what was said during meetings. Additionally, it can help write reports and other documents based on transcripts or notes from assessments.

Edinburgh social workers used an AI system called Magic Notes during trials. Stock photo.

In Buckinghamshire, local media reported that the software saved social workers between six and 11 hours per week, freeing them up for other tasks. And in Dumfries and Galloway, it was reported that the tool was able to reduce costs due to the time savings it brought.

City of Edinburgh council leader Jane Meagher also said AI technology was proving useful in other areas of the council, including in the council’s contact centre.

It is not known what other AI tools the council has used, although a report outlining plans to expand on AI use within the council referenced use of MS Copilot.

The Microsoft AI assistant has faced some criticism over its handling of sensitive data. Cllr Meagher admitted that the council had to be “extremely careful” in their use of AI.

She said: “Social workers need to write up casework reports – but instead of having to do that on a computer longhand, then they would be able to do it using AI.

“And we’re convinced, and we know that from the pilot, because social workers are saying, ‘when are you going to bring that in?’

“We’ve got to be careful with AI, extremely careful, and use it prudently and judiciously. But I do think that there will be times when having AI will help staff get on with [their jobs].”

Council leader Jane Meagher | Submitted

It comes as the council has published a report detailing plans to expand use of artificial intelligence systems in the council.

According to the report, set to be reviewed by councillors next Tuesday, work is underway to set up a generative AI policy for the council. It says the policy will take into account “governance, security, ethical and sustainability concerns” while being put together.

The report adds that input had been solicited from elected councillors and council staff members, with the Microsoft Copilot AI assistant already approved for limited use.

Further, it says an ethics board will be set up to consider all proposed uses of AI within the council, and act as a ‘reviewing body’ for all ongoing AI uses.

The report itself is an update on the council’s ‘Digital and Smart City’ strategy it adopted in 2024, which aims to modernise and streamline the council’s technology systems. It adds that the strategy is also aimed at fighting poverty and improving the council’s relationship with locals.

Councillors will consider the AI report at the next Policy and Sustainability Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 21.