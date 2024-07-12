Edinburgh soup cafe changes hands after 13 years with menu additions planned
Yesterday was owner Elaine’s last day running Union of Genius on Forrest Road after a sale process lasting several months.
Two new owners named Maz and Bawer are set to take the helm and are planning to make new additions to the menu.
But in a social media post announcing the changeover, regulars were assured the cafe’s popular soups and chillis would still be served up.
The post reads: “As many of you know, Union of Genius has been on the market since late last year and a sale has finally gone trough.
“It's bittersweet to announce that our last day working the cafe will be Thursday, July 11th. We welcome the new owners, Bawer and Maz, who will reopen the cafe as soon as possible.
“Rest assured, you'll still be able to get your soup and chilli fix just with some new menu additions.
“We're very excited to see what they do with the cafe and we wish them all the best of luck!”
As the post went on to explain, Union of Genius has existed in various forms over the years.
“Throughout Union's 13 years, we've been a cafe, a soup truck, a wholesale kitchen, but so much more”, it adds.
“We've donated thousands of litres of soup through various charities. We've prioritised local suppliers, compostable practices, and a cargo-bike delivery service.
“Our owner, Elaine, opened Union to serve Edinburgh soup because she loves soup and would talk about it for days.”
The post ended by thanking customers, continuing: “It's been a pleasure to serve our famous soups and chillis for so many years.
“We're sad to say goodbye, but thankful you for your kindness and for enjoying soup as much as we do. We're excited for Union of Genius's next chapter.”
