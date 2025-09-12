Edinburgh drivers warned of new speed camera presence on busy street from next week

A mobile safety camera van will be deployed on an Edinburgh street where more than a third of vehicles are exceeding the 30 mph limit.

Drivers could see a East Safety Camera Unit mobile safety camera van on Pentland Terrace in the city when its flexible deployment begins on Monday, 15 September.

The deployment comes after concerns were raised by community council members about the speed of vehicles on the busy road. A speed survey confirmed that more than a third of drivers were exceeding the 30mph limit. After liaising with community policing, this was identified as a site that would benefit from safety camera enforcement.

A mobile safety camera van.

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Michael Grant said that the high speeds clocked on the road were “concerning on a road used by vulnerable road users”.

He said: “Flexible deployments allow safety camera units to respond quickly to concerns in areas of high footfall, where there is an evidenced issue with speed. Speed surveys found that a significant number of vehicles were travelling above the 30mph limit, which is concerning on a road used by vulnerable road users.

“The presence of the safety camera van should be a reminder of the importance of complying with the speed limit for the safety of all road users.”

Flexible deployments such as this are limited to a maximum period of three months. Police Scotland said that they are available to support improving driver behaviour and speed limit compliance in high footfall areas where active travel could be encouraged by lower speeds.

Pentland Terrace, Edinburgh. More than a third of vehicles were clocked at over the speed limit on the busy road. | Google Maps

The aim of Police Scotland Safety Cameras is to reduce the number of people injured on roads through targeted camera enforcement and improving driver.

Mobile safety camera vans are clearly marked vehicle used by police or other authorities to enforce speed limits and monitor driver behavior, such as using a mobile phone usage. They use laser technology to detect the speed of vehicles travelling both ways along the road.

In Scotland, speeding fines start with a minimum £100 fixed penalty and three penalty points on your licence, but the actual fine can be higher, depending on how much over the speed limit you were travelling.