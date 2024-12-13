Operators of one of Edinburgh’s top Christmas market attractions have reassured riders over saftey concerns following Thursday’s fairground ride crash in Birmingham.

Operators of the Star Flyer ride at Edinburgh Christmas Market said that the ride undergoes a daily “rigorous testing programme” in order to ensure safety standards are met.

An Edinburgh’s Christmas Safety officer said: “The safety of visitors to Edinburgh’s Christmas is paramount and we pride ourselves on an exemplary safety record. Throughout the event, ride consultants continuously monitor all rides and attractions, ensuring they are being operated safely and to the highest standard, working closely with our Ride Management Team and Event Safety Officers, there is a rigorous testing programme as part of our daily pre-opening routine.”

The assurances come following the crash of a similar ride at Birmingham’s Christmas attractions on Thursday (12 December). A total of 13 people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service, with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. The two people who were taking to hospital were not thought to have suffered serious injuries and the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene, according to the ambulance service.

West Midlands Police said two men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers. Both remain in custody.

In 2013, Edinburgh’s Star Flyer ride was shut down for two days after a plastic underside fell off a carriage as it was being raised. No one was injured in the incident.