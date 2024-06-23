Many of them are walking distance from the city centre, so if you’re sightseeing in the capital and you have already ticked the Scott Monument and nearby sculptures off your bucket list - it’s worth visiting these lesser known ones.
Here are nine unusual statues you can find in the capital.
1. Goma Man
Created by Antony Gormley, the artist behind the Angel of North, this sculpture depicts the top half of a man emerging from the pavement and can be found outside the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on Belford Road. The artwork is part of a series of six sculptures laying out the route of the Water of Leith. Although easy to spot in daylight, he is also easy to walk into at night! | submitted
2. The Everyman Statue
Situated outside the council’s Waverley Court Headquarters, this statue was designed to reflect the ‘spirit of mankind.’ Erected in 2007 and costing £100,000, this statue divides opinion – but certainly stands out from the crowd | submitted
3. Wojtek the bear
It’s not every day you see a memorial of a brown bear that helped soldiers in WW2. But this bear did exactly that! Whilst serving in the 22nd Artillery division with the Polish II Corps, the gentle giant famously carried heavy ammunition boxes during the Battle of Monte Cassino seeing him promoted from private to corporal. After the war Wojtek moved to Scotland where he lived at Edinburgh Zoo until his death in 1963. | Photo: submitted
4. Morocco’s Land Effigy
Despite being located on one of Edinburgh's most famous streets, this unusual sculpture is easily missed, situated high above street level on the Royal Mile. Legend has it that it portrays Andrew Gray, a 17th century Edinburgh man who fled to Morocco after assaulting the Lord Provost. On his return to Edinburgh 12 years later, he cured the Provost’s daughter of the plague and the sculpture was erected in his honour | submitted
