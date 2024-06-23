1 . Goma Man

Created by Antony Gormley, the artist behind the Angel of North, this sculpture depicts the top half of a man emerging from the pavement and can be found outside the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on Belford Road. The artwork is part of a series of six sculptures laying out the route of the Water of Leith. Although easy to spot in daylight, he is also easy to walk into at night! | submitted