Road closures are set to be in place as Catfish and the Bottlemen headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Edinburgh Summer Sessions this Saturday.

The Welsh indie outfit will take to a Scottish stage for the first time in four years as part of a weekend of festival sets which will see them perform at both Reading and Leeds.

Thousands of fans will travel to the Ingliston venue to hear hits like Kathleen and Cocoon.

And with heavy traffic expected during the concert, there will be road closures in the surrounding area which fans and commuters will have to take into account.

Catfish and the Bottlemen's Edinburgh Summer Session will be their first Scottish show since 2019. | Getty Images

Ingliston Road will be shut between the A8 and Fairview Road from noon on Saturday until 2am on Sunday morning.

Hallyards Road, meanwhile, will be closed from today (Friday) at 7pm until 6am on Monday between the A8 and Ingliston Showground.

Access for locals will be maintained on the road during the weekend.

Between 8pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday, Lochend Road will be closed from its junction with the B800 southbound.

There will be no right turn Lochend Road onto the B800 during the same period.

Traffic Scotland has warned that more vehicles than normal are expected on the Queensferry Crossing, on the M90, A8, M8 and A720 during the concert.

With doors opening at 5pm, congestion is likely during the afternoon and evening, as well as when fans exit the venue later at night.

Routes which remain open in the Ingliston area could also have extra traffic, despite advice for fans to consider public transport.

One option for those not wishing to go in a car is Lothian Buses’ 98 service, which will drop gig-goers off directly outside the venue.

It departs from the east end of George Street facing towards St Andrew Square with additional pick-ups at Shandwick Place and Haymarket and along the A8 with the journey taking around 30 minutes.

The Airlink 100, Skylink 200 and 300, First Bus services 20 and 63 and Stagecoach’s Jet 747 also drop passengers off close to the Royal Highland Centre.

An extended tram service is set to be in operation with the Ingliston Park and Ride stop around a 25-minute walk from the venue.

There will be a dedicated pick-up and drop-off point for taxis, as well as accessible parking on-site.