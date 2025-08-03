One of the highlights of the festival season is set to be cancelled after high winds drew safety concerns.

Monday’s performance of the The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will not go ahead as planned after high winds sparked fears over spectator and participant safety. Storm Floris is expected to batter the capital with winds as high as 95 mph in some areas.

Tattoo bosses made the decision to cancel the marquee event on Sunday evening, with a statement released at around 9.30pm.

It read: “We’re sorry to announce that due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s performance on 4 August at 9:30 pm.

“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority.

“All tickets for the 4th August performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk.”

It is the first weather related cancellation in its 75 year history, with COVID-19 the only other time the event has been cancelled.

The Tattoo is the latest event to be affected by Storm Floris, with the Fringe by the Sea festival in North Berwick and the The Edinburgh International Festival’s Ceilidh Sessions event also cancelled after the City of Edinburgh Council’s decision to close Princes Street Gardens.

ScotRail also announced that it would withdraw services after 12.00pm on a number of lines due to Storm Floris - including Edinburgh - Fife/Perth/Dundee.

The Met Office reported: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK on Monday. The highest winds are expected across Scotland between late morning and early evening. In some areas high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain. Wind will then slowly start to ease from the west later.”

It added: “Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. “Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”