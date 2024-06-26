Edinburgh taxi fire forces road closure as buses diverted from busy area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh road has been shut by police after a taxi burst into flames this morning.

Pictures show the black vehicle on fire on Angle Park Terrace at the junction with Ardmillan Terrace. The top of the latter street is closed.

Lothian Buses said its services 4 and 44 would be diverted away from the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A taxi burst into flames on Angle Park Terrace | Christopher Maher

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Travel News urged motorists to use alternative routes in light of the closure.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance had been deployed to the scene just after 8am.