Edinburgh taxi fire forces road closure as buses diverted from busy area

An Edinburgh road has been shut by police after a taxi burst into flames this morning.
Pictures show the black vehicle on fire on Angle Park Terrace at the junction with Ardmillan Terrace. The top of the latter street is closed.
Lothian Buses said its services 4 and 44 would be diverted away from the blaze.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh Travel News urged motorists to use alternative routes in light of the closure.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance had been deployed to the scene just after 8am.
The fire has now been extinguished and crews have left the scene.
