Edinburgh teenager who had 'been missing for a significant time' is traced safe and well
An Edinburgh teenager who had been reported missing for a ‘significant time’ has been traced.
Ibrahim Njie, 15, was reported missing on Saturday, November 2 after he was last seen in Hay Gardens in the Niddrie area of the city.
On Friday, November 15, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Ibrahim Njie, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
