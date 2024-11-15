Edinburgh teenager who had 'been missing for a significant time' is traced safe and well

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
An Edinburgh teenager who had been reported missing for a ‘significant time’ has been traced.

Ibrahim Njie, 15, was reported missing on Saturday, November 2 after he was last seen in Hay Gardens in the Niddrie area of the city.

On Friday, November 15, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Ibrahim Njie, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

