Edinburgh theatre: Classic Broadway play Chicago comes to Playhouse next year

Five dates in the Capital were announced today.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:17 BST
Edinburgh’s Playhouse will be transported back to the roaring twenties next January when Broadway classic Chicago comes to town.

The musical will tour the UK and Ireland throughout this year and next with five dates in the Capital announced today.

Produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live in conjunction with Barry and Fran Weissler, the show’s cast is set to be unveiled soon.

Chicago is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse.Chicago is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse.
It follows the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife by day and dancer by night who ends up murdering her on-the-side lover when he threatens to leave her.

In a daring effort to avoid conviction, she hires a sharp lawyer to create a serious of salacious news stories about the case.

Famed for its nostalgic takes on the golden era of jazz, the musical has delighted audiences since opening in New York in 1966.

It has been seen by around 34 million people and grossed over $1.7 billion over 33,500 performances.

Edinburgh theatre fans will be able to see the show between February 4 and 8, 2025. You can buy tickets here.

