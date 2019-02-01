Edinburgh to be hit by wintry showers and below freezing temperatures this weekend, according to Met Office

Edinburgh and the Lothians could be hit by snow and sleet this weekend

This week has seen temperatures plummet around the country, with some areas seeing snow, sleet and icy conditions, including Edinburgh.

The city is set to see below freezing temperatures this weekend, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and the chance of wintry showers.

This weekend’s weather forecast

Today Edinburgh is set to see sunny spells, cloud and a minimum temperature of -4C. The temperature will reach its peak of 2C by 3pm, but will dip after 5pm.

The temperature overnight will be -1C, with Edinburgh set to see -1C until 10am tomorrow morning (2 Feb).

The Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders explains that “A few mist and fog patches may be slow to clear this morning, otherwise it will be mainly dry and sunny but still cold.

There will be a few wintry showers, mostly towards the east coast. Winds staying light. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

Tonight will see “wintry showers continuing around the East Lothian and Borders coasts - these may move inland at times."

Saturday (2 Feb)

Edinburgh will see sunshine throughout most of the day on Saturday (2 Feb), with a peak temperature of 2C.

However, the temperature will dip to -1C by 6pm, reaching -2C by 9pm.

The Met Office said: “Cold and bright on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, any showers lingering around the east coast will move away, light winds.”

Sunday (3 Feb)

Edinburgh will be cloudy throughout the day on Sunday, with a temperature of -3C during the early hours of the morning, reaching its peak of 2C by 12pm. Early evening will dip to 1C and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

The Met Office outlook forecast for Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders from Sunday to Tuesday explains that there will be “Rain, sleet and snow on Sunday and Monday, snow becoming confined to high ground, some brighter spells too.

“Dry and bright on Tuesday, becoming milder too.”

Snow is set to hit Edinburgh between 9am and 12pm on Monday (3 Feb), with a maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -2C.