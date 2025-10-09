Edinburgh will get a share of 100 new artificial intelligence jobs due to be created in Scotland following Sir Keir Starmer's trade mission to India.

The Prime Minister secured a raft of new deals during his trip this week which will see 64 Indian companies invest invest more than £1 billion into the UK, creating 6,800 jobs around the country.

Linkfields, an artificial intelligence tech company is investing £10 million, creating 100 jobs across Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Prime minister Keir Starmer with Indian premier Narendra Modi in Mumbai. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Other investments in Scotland include Trinity Infra and Projects, a construction and property development company, creating 25 jobs in Glasgow.

The UK Government said Indian investors had confirmed their confidence in Scotland as a business destination by collectively investing £1.2 billion in some of Britain’s most thriving businesses.

It said today's announcement reflected the UK and India’s burgeoning technology partnership – with 28 of the confirmed investments falling under the priority areas of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. That includes 26 artificial intelligence companies, one semi-conductor company and one biotechnology company.

The deals follow the two-day trade mission by the Prime Minister to Mumbai, where he met with Indian business leaders and directly sealed the deals which the government said would result in growth and jobs that would put money directly into people's pockets.

India is already the UK’s second largest investor, with more than 1,000 Indian companies operating here, supporting millions of jobs.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “These investments, which will create more than 100 new jobs across Glasgow and Edinburgh, are an unmistakeable example of how the UK Government is driving home the benefits of our historic trade deal with India for Scotland.

“These announcements are fantastic news for Scotland and will help put money directly into the pockets of hardworking Scots."