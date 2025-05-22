Edinburgh is to exploring bringing in a congestion charge for cars entering the capital, over 20 years after a similar proposal was defeated at the ballot box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city will begin having conversations with Glasgow, which is also interested in introducing a congestion charge, and with other local authorities in the Lothians.

In February 2005, a referendum was held on introducing a congestion charge in Edinburgh, when the proposal was roundly defeated.

Surely the best way to cut down traffic in Edinburgh is to bring in a congestion charge for any vehicle not registered at an address in the city? Says Fiona Duff (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some councillors feel that the time is now appropriate to start exploring such a scheme again.

Green councillor Chas Booth, speaking at the council’s Transport and Environment Committee, said: “There is an opportunity today to start a conversation about road user charging. Let’s start that conversation.”

At present, London is the only city in the UK to have introduced a congestion charge. Introduced in 2003, the scheme charges motorists £15 to enter the core of the city.

Under the scheme proposed in 2005, drivers in Edinburgh would have been charged £2 (£3.50 today) to enter the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the postal ballot saw 74 per cent of voters reject the plan.

Under an amendment proposed by the Greens to the City Mobility Plan, which was passed at the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday, the council will begin exploring the plans with other councils.

The city will seek to work with Glasgow, Sestrans and several local authorities around Edinburgh to develop a common framework for how congestion charging could work in Scottish cities.

Any scheme may face an uphill struggle, as the legislation for enabling a road pricing scheme does not fully exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London’s scheme was introduced using powers specifically granted to the city by Westminster in 1999.

However, the Scottish Government will soon discuss legislative changes that could make congestion charging possible.

Cllr Booth said that the money could go towards funding local infrastructure projects, dozens of which were paused on Thursday due to a lack of available cash.

Cllr Booth told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m delighted Edinburgh has agreed to start conversations about congestion charging with other councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s absolutely clear that Edinburgh will not meet its commitments to address the climate emergency unless we take bold action to encourage people to choose more sustainable alternatives to the private car.

“While the council doesn’t yet have the full powers to introduce congestion charging, and any Edinburgh scheme is likely to be many years away, it is nonetheless right that we start talking about what a scheme might look like.

“[We will explore] whether we have any common ground with Glasgow which is also considering a scheme, and with surrounding councils about how we can ensure an equitable distribution of any income from the scheme to support sustainable commuting into Edinburgh.”