Edinburgh to get new bagel spot as popular chain takes over closed-down bakery
Bibi’s closed down at 37 Hanover Street recently - paving the way for Bagel Factory to move in.
The firm already sells its popular bagels at Waverley station, having launched in London 27 years ago and spread across the UK.
A planning application for signage has been submitted to the city council, with ‘boiled, baked bagels’ and ‘hot drinks’ to be advertised.
The shop will also sell salad, crisps and pastries according to planning documents.
There will be a few tables and chairs for customers to eat and drink inside.
Among Bagel Factory’s menu highlights are its chicken and avocado and seafood club bagels.
Meanwhile its ‘classic’ bagel with salmon and cream cheese remains popular.
