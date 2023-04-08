News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh to London Kings Cross rail services disrupted after person hit by train on tracks

Major disruption on East Coast Mainline after incident on tracks

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

A person was hit by a train on the rail line between Edinburgh and Newcastle early on Saturday morning, April 8.

LNER advised customers of the incident. The rail company said: “It is with great sadness that we have to report a person being hit by a train earlier today between Newcastle and Morpeth”. Rail services between Edinburgh Waverley and London Kings Cross are being cancelled and revised as a result. Several different train operators are being affected, including LNER, TransPennine Express, Cross Country, Lumo and Northern. The disruption is expected to last until around 12pm.

British Transport Police has been contacted for further information.

Rail services between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross affected after person hit by train. (Image: Getty Images)Rail services between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross affected after person hit by train. (Image: Getty Images)
