LNER advised customers of the incident. The rail company said: “It is with great sadness that we have to report a person being hit by a train earlier today between Newcastle and Morpeth”. Rail services between Edinburgh Waverley and London Kings Cross are being cancelled and revised as a result. Several different train operators are being affected, including LNER, TransPennine Express, Cross Country, Lumo and Northern. The disruption is expected to last until around 12pm.