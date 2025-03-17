Edinburgh toilets: Work under way on new public loos at South Queensferry
The council said the project, funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, recognised the needs of the community and the growing number of visitors and would “provide modern, accessible amenities while respecting the historical significance of this iconic location”.
The new facilities will include a “Changing Places” toilet with restricted access for privacy and security; advanced technology, including remote monitoring systems and time-controlled doors; integrated CCTV for enhanced safety; an fully accessible cubicles, including baby changing stations, handrails, and stoma shelves.
Housing, homelessness and fair work convener Lezley Marion Cameron said:. “We are delighted to begin work on these new public toilets, which will provide a modern and accessible facility for everyone in Queensferry.
“This project is a direct response to community feedback, and we welcome UK Government funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund to meet a local need.
“The design and development has been shaped in partnership with the community, ensuring accessibility and safety are at the heart of the project. We look forward to these new facilities opening and enhancing the experience of Queensferry residents and visitors alike.”
Hawes Pier has been a central part of Queensferry’s history since its construction in 1812 by engineers John Rennie and Robert Stevenson. Originally a key ferry terminal for over 150 years, it remains a vibrant hub for tourism and maritime activities, located just 50 metres from the UNESCO-listed rail bridge.
The toilets are expected to be completed in spring 2025. Updates on the project will be posted on the Edinburgh Thriving Greenspaces website.