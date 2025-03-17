Construction is officially underway on new public toilets at South Queensferry’s Hawes Pier in the shadow of the Forth Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the project, funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, recognised the needs of the community and the growing number of visitors and would “provide modern, accessible amenities while respecting the historical significance of this iconic location”.

The new facilities will include a “Changing Places” toilet with restricted access for privacy and security; advanced technology, including remote monitoring systems and time-controlled doors; integrated CCTV for enhanced safety; an fully accessible cubicles, including baby changing stations, handrails, and stoma shelves.

The new toilets are said to balance modern needs with the iconic historic setting | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing, homelessness and fair work convener Lezley Marion Cameron said:. “We are delighted to begin work on these new public toilets, which will provide a modern and accessible facility for everyone in Queensferry.

“This project is a direct response to community feedback, and we welcome UK Government funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund to meet a local need.

“The design and development has been shaped in partnership with the community, ensuring accessibility and safety are at the heart of the project. We look forward to these new facilities opening and enhancing the experience of Queensferry residents and visitors alike.”

Hawes Pier has been a central part of Queensferry’s history since its construction in 1812 by engineers John Rennie and Robert Stevenson. Originally a key ferry terminal for over 150 years, it remains a vibrant hub for tourism and maritime activities, located just 50 metres from the UNESCO-listed rail bridge.

The toilets are expected to be completed in spring 2025. Updates on the project will be posted on the Edinburgh Thriving Greenspaces website.