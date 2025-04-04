Edinburgh tourist attraction staff stunned as superstar Tom Daley and husband visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a tourist hotspot in Edinburgh were stunned when two superstars dropped by this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, one of Great Britain's most successful divers of all time, popped into Camera Obscura World of Illusions with his husband, Oscar-winning Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

The celebrity couple, who were both sporting black top hats, happily posed for photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the venue shared the news of their visit on social media. In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “We were delighted to welcome Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, for a visit today! Thank you both for stopping by!”

Daley, 30, is a five-time Olympic medallist, having competed at five Games since making his bow at Beijing 2008. Now retired, he is widely considered to be one of Britain's greatest ever sportsmen and has been awarded BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year three times.

Black, 50, won the best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film Milk, which was based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

Daley and Black first met at a dinner party in Los Angeles in 2013. Discussing their 20 year age gap, Daley has previously said: “One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair married at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor in Devon in 2017 and in a social media post at the time, Daley said: “Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!”

Daley discussed their relationship on Attitude Magazine’s podcast and revealed that “For example we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart. And it’s something that was really, really tough and we’ve had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time.”

The couple have two children together – boys Robin Ray and Phoenix Rose.