Hotels, guest houses and travel agents have issued a new plea to the city council over Edinburgh's forthcoming Visitor Levy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5 per cent charge on overnight accommodation comes into force from July 24 next year, but accommodation providers are required to apply the levy to any bookings made for that date or after from October 1.

Now, in a letter to the council, tourism organisations have warned the current timeline is "unworkable" because vital guidance on details of the levy has not yet been provided.

Accommodation providers say they are still awaiting vital guidance before they can apply the levy to bookings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter, co-ordinated by the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), says: "With less than three months remaining before accommodation providers must begin displaying levy-inclusive pricing, there is still no practical or technical guidance from the council or Visit Scotland, despite assurances this would be received.

"While the levy may appear simple, its application is complex - particularly given the intricacies of accommodation pricing and booking systems. With no guidance, there can be no successful implementation."

The council originally wanted the levy to be applied to all relevant bookings made after May 1 this year, but agreed to postpone the date to October 1 after accommodation providers said they would not be able to change their systems in time.

STA chief executive Marc Crothall stressed the sector was not asking for the July 24, 2026, start date for Edinburgh's levy to be changed, but did want the October date for applying the levy to be pushed back, potentially to the start of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there would not be many bookings for next summer before January and pointed out there were still legislative changes due to be approved in October.

He said: “When you look at the booking patterns, the majority of people will book their summer escapes in the early part of the new year. It doesn’t make sense to progress with something that is not 100 per cent complete.

“For booking platforms, the calculation and all those things have to be enabled in the software, there is no way that technology platform will be ready for October 1. The last thing we want is people to present something that is factually incorrect.

“We’re saying: ‘Take a common sense approach, remove that October 1 deadline, even push it back to the beginning of January if necessary, make sure there is no additional cost being incurred by business and make sure we get it right from the get-go rather than having to amend something very soon after it has been implemented.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said he sympathised with the stress felt by the tourism sector. “I have expressed serious concerns about the scope and implementation of this legislation from the very beginning. I have heard from many worried business owners who have been dissatisfied with both the SNP and Edinburgh Council’s approach.

“Now it is clear that there has not been enough guidance from the government, Visit Scotland, or the council ahead of the fast-approaching deadline for updated pricing.

“Our tourism industry in Edinburgh is vital to the local economy, and businesses are under enough pressure with the rapidly rising cost of energy, materials, and property. Councillors and ministers must listen to the concerns raised by the sector today and make the necessary amendments to protect businesses in Edinburgh.

“I join the STA in calling for comprehensive, coordinated Scottish Government guidance as a matter of urgency; timely, clear, and Edinburgh-specific guidance to complement the national guidance; and removal of the 1st October 2025 pricing implementation deadline and to instead adopt a realistic, coordinated timeline, set only after final guidance and legislative amendments have been released.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it had been engaging regularly with industry representatives and groups as well as the Scottish Government on the implementation of Edinburgh’s levy and would continue to do so ahead of October 1, throughout the implementation period and beyond.

It added that national Visitor Levy Guidance was published in October 2024 by VisitScotland and high-level, Edinburgh-specific guidance was currently underway. And it said businesses had a responsibility to interpret the legislation and the national guidance and apply it to best suit their own individual business practises.

A spokesperson said: “Correspondence from the Scottish Tourism Alliance has been received and we’ll be responding to it shortly.”

·